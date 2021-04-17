Restrictions on arrivals from overseas as more returnees to Sri Lanka test positive

Restrictions are to be imposed on arrivals from overseas as more returnees to Sri Lanka have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chief Epidemiologist Sudath Samaraweera said that some restrictions will be imposed on arrivals from overseas with a high number of those returning to Sri Lanka found to be infected over the past couple of weeks.

Officials have recorded a spike in the number of returnees infected with the virus this year.

On Thursday another 45 Sri Lankans who returned to the country were found to be infected with the coronavirus.

The Government had however said that the repatriation process will continue.

Adding to the concern is the spread of coronavirus variants being reported in a number of countries from where the Sri Lankans are returning.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva had told Colombo Gazette recently that the authorities are vigilant of coronavirus variants being reported in some countries.

However, he said that despite the threats and objections raised by various parties to halt the repatriation of stranded Sri Lankan migrant workers, the Government has decided to continue with the process.

The Army Commander said that precautions have been taken to repatriate and quarantine migrant workers. (Colombo Gazette)