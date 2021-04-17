Deraniyagala Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman arrested for stealing water meters

The Chairman of the Deraniyagala Pradeshiya Sabha has been arrested for stealing 98 water meters.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the water meters belonged to the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

He said that an investigation had been launched over the theft of over 400 water meters which were to be installed as part of a water project in Deraniyagala.

The Police had arrested three suspects following a complaint made by the project engineer over the theft.

Further investigations revealed that 98 water meters were in the possession of the Deraniyagala Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman.

As a result, the Police arrested the Deraniyagala Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman and produced him before a Magistrate who ordered that he be remanded till 19th April.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)