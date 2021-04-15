Spike in Covid infections expected in 2-3 weeks

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A spike in coronavirus cases is expected over the next few weeks, health authorities warned.

Chief Epidemiologist of the Health Ministry Dr. Sudath Samaraweera told Colombo Gazette that a spike in cases is expected with the conclusion of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festive season.

He said a significant increase in the mobility of the public was noted during the festive season.

Dr. Samaraweera pointed out that this may result in a spike in the coronavirus cases in the country.

He further said an increase in Covid cases may be reported over the next two to three weeks.

Public health inspectors had said this week that they are expecting the coronavirus third wave to hit Sri Lanka in May after the general public grossly disregarded the health guidelines ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The Public Health Inspectors (PHI) Association said that despite several warnings, most people were seen going about their day-to-day lives in public without strictly following the coronavirus health guidelines.

PHI Association Secretary Mahendra Balasuriya said that the Mrs. Sri Lanka drama, the environment issue and the contaminated oil issue overshadowed the more serious issue linked to the coronavirus which was developing in the background. (Colombo Gazette)