Special plan on expressway from today

A special plan will be implemented on the Southern Expressway from today (Thursday) following a multiple vehicle accident yesterday.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said a high number of vehicles are reported to have travelled on the expressway yesterday.

He pointed out that accidents were reported on the Southern Expressway yesterday due to vehicles not maintaining a gap and the driver not concentrating on the road.

He said the special plan implemented today will see vehicles being monitored by Police officers for safe driving.

Drivers have been urged to maintain a gap between vehicles and to adhere to the speed limit when travelling on the Southern Expressway.

The Police Spokesman said on a normal day, drivers are required to maintain a 100km speed, but in the event of rain to immediately reduce the speed.

He further urged drivers to refrain from speaking on the mobile phone while driving on the expressway.

DIG Ajith Rohana said these factors could lead to accidents, resulting in deaths or injuries.

He pointed out that the multi-vehicle collision that was reported on the Southern expressway yesterday was due to the driver not concentrating on the road and also not maintaining a gap between the vehicle in front.

DIG Ajith Rohana also advised motorists to call the expressway emergency hotline in the event of an emergency or a weather-related issue.

He said drivers will be permitted to stop the vehicle on the side of the road with their hazards switched on to make the phone call.

The Police Spokesman said however, it is an offence to stop the vehicle on the side of the road for any other reasons. (Colombo Gazette)