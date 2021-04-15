Ranil likely to enter Parliament to fill solitary UNP seat

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

The United National Party (UNP) says party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is likely to enter Parliament to fill the solitary UNP seat.

UNP Chairman Vajira Abeywardena told Colombo Gazette that the UNP is unanimous in its decision to nominate Wickremesinghe to fill the National List seat.

Abeywardena, however, said that a final decision has not been reached.

He said that Wickremesinghe is likely to enter Parliament within the next two months once the UNP formally decides on the matter.

The UNP has failed to nominate a member to fill the National List seat following the last Parliamentary election in August.

The UNP suffered a humiliating loss at the last Parliamentary election in August failing to win a single seat but only secure a National List seat.

Abeywardena said that following its loss at the lat election, the UNP has begun to reorganise.

He said that several grassroot level meetings have been held by the UNP as it looks to regroup. (Colombo Gazette)