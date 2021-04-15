Health guidelines to be strictly enforced even after New Year

The health guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be strictly enforced even after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, the Police said.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said people will engage in various events for the first time today after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

He said people should strictly adhere to the health guidelines when engaging in such events.

DIG Ajith Rohana said face masks should be worn at all times, while social distancing should also be followed when in public places.

He pointed out that organisers of special Avurud-related events should have obtained prior approval from the Police and health authorities.

DIG Rohana said the hosts of such approved events should implement the health guidelines and ensure the participants adhere to it.

The Police Spokesman further said those embarking on various tours and visits following the Avurudu should adhere to the health guidelines at all times, especially in public places.

DIG Ajith Rohana said Police officials have been deployed, including in civil attire to monitor if the public are adhering to the quarantine regulations. (Colombo Gazette)