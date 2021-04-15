Fourteen road accident deaths reported in 24-hours

Fourteen deaths due to road accidents have been reported in the 24-hour period ending at 06am today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said a significant increase in accidents has been reported during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

He said 10 of the deaths were from accidents reported yesterday alone, while the remaining four were from accidents reported earlier.

DIG Ajith Rohana further said 12 accidents were reported on the Southern Expressway yesterday, with one person being injured.

A total of 123 accidents were reported in the country during this period, with 77 individuals being injured.

The Police Spokesman said these are data of accidents that have only been reported to the Police, while there may be more unreported incidents.

He said 53 motorcycles, 30 three-wheelers, and other vehicles were involved in the accidents.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the drivers of the vehicles involved in the accidents have been arrested and necessary action has been taken in this regard.

He further urged the public to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Police Spokesman said 758 people have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in the 24-hour period ending at 06am today.

He said the special Police operation to nab drunk drivers will continue today as well.

DIG Ajith Rohana urged drivers to be careful when driving and to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol in order to curtail road accidents. (Colombo Gazette)