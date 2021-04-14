US says troops to leave Afghanistan by 11 September

Mr Biden is due to make the announcement himself on Wednesday.

The Taliban said on Tuesday that it will now not attend a summit on Afghanistan’s future, due to be held in Turkey later this month, until all foreign forces leave the country.

“Until all foreign forces completely withdraw from our homeland, [we] will not participate in any conference that shall make decisions about Afghanistan,” Mohammad Naeem, spokesman for the Taliban office in Qatar, tweeted.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are expected to brief Nato allies on the decision in the Belgian capital, Brussels, on Wednesday.

The United States has spent trillions of dollars and lost more than 2,000 service members since 2001 in what has been its longest war.

The deal signed in February last year said the US and its Nato allies would withdraw all troops in 14 months if the Taliban upheld its promises, including not allowing al-Qaeda or other militants to operate in areas it controlled and proceeding with national peace talks.

As a condition of starting negotiations with the Afghan government, the Taliban also demanded the release of thousands of their men in a prisoner swap.