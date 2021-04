A security guard has been found dead inside a store in Sainthamaruthu in Ampara.

The Police had been alerted last night that a body of a male was seen in a shop near a bank.

The body was that of a man between the age of 65-70, the Police said.

The Police are investigating to see if the man died of natural causes or if he was killed.

The Kalmunai Police are conducting investigations. (Colombo Gazette)