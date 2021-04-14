Passenger charged over accident which killed Sri Lankan born doctor in New Zealand

A passenger has been charged in New Zealand over an accident which killed a Sri Lankan born doctor.

The 19-year-old man has appeared in the Invercargill District Court in relation to the car crash last year in which the Invercargill doctor was killed, Star News reported.

Creed Michael Perkins was charged with failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash.

Giovan Vincent Anthony De Croos (81), of Invercargill, died following the crash on State Highway 1 [Bluff Highway], near the Waimatua Creek bridge, on December 5.

Dr De Croos was the single occupant of a Nissan Tiida and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Perkins was a passenger in a car which failed to stop after the crash.

He was remanded at large without plea.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man Invercargill man, also faces charges in relation to the incident.

He has been charged with driving with excess breath-alcohol causing death, and failing to stop or ascertain injury or death after a crash.

Both men will reappear in court on May 4.

Dr De Croos, who was born in Sri Lanka, had been an award-winning weightlifter and weightlifting coach in Southland for decades. (Colombo Gazette)