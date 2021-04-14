Joe Biden sends greetings for Sinhalese and Tamil New Year

US President Joe Biden has sent greetings for the Sinhalese and Tamil New Year.

The US President today wished South Asian and Southeast Asian communities celebrating the New Year.

“Jill and I send our warmest wishes to the many South Asian and Southeast Asian communities celebrating Vaisakhi, Navratri, and the incoming New Year across the country this week. Happy Aluth Avurudda, Happy Bihu, Happy Cheti Chand, Happy Gudi Padwa, Happy Khmer New Year, Happy Navreh, Happy Pohela Boishakh, Happy Pana Sankranti, Happy Pi Mai, Happy Puthandu, Happy Rongali Bihu, Happy Songkran, Happy Tamil New Year, Happy Ugadi, and Happy Vishu! In this season of hope, we are wishing this New Year brings you and your families prosperity and light,” the US President said.

Sinhalese and Tamils in Sri Lanka and the world over celebrated the traditional New Year today. (Colombo Gazette)