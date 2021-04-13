Special plan to monitor traffic offences

A special plan has been implemented to monitor traffic offences on the Southern Expressway.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the traffic plan has been implemented by the Expressway Traffic Police Division.

He said the Expressway Traffic Police Division will monitor the movement of vehicles, especially for reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the driver of a car and four passengers have been arrested on charges of driving in a reckless manner on the Southern Expressway on Saturday.

He further said 9000 Police officers have been deployed to monitor vehicle movements and traffic offences.

The Police Spokesman said eight deaths were reported yesterday, with four from accidents reported during the day.

DIG Ajith Rohana requested the public to strictly adhere to road laws during the holiday season to prevent traffic violations and accidents. (Colombo Gazette)