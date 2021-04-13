Indian missile destroyer ship to visit Sri Lanka

An Indian anti-submarine warfare capable, guided missile destroyer is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka this week.

INS Ranvijay, the fifth of the Rajput Class Destroyers, is scheduled to visit Colombo from 14-16 April 2021 on a goodwill visit.

The anti-submarine warfare capable guided missile destroyer is equipped with the state-of-the-art indigenous Bramhos Super Sonic Missile.

The arrival of the Indian Naval Ship symbolises the message of solidarity and harmony for the people of Sri Lanka on the auspicious occasion of Avurudu’ with the warm wishes for their security, safety, good health and happiness, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said.

The Ship is commanded by Captain Narayanan Hariharan, who would call on the area Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral WDEM Sudarshana and pay his respects at the IPKF memorial on 15 April 2021.

India and Sri Lanka have traditionally shared close cooperation in defence and security. Their Navies have been actively engaged in mutually beneficial cooperation in training and capacity building.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said the visit of the Ship is another step in developing close maritime and security cooperation between the two friendly and close neighbours. (Colombo Gazette)