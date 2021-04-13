Government insists Hitler reference not collective stance

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Government has insisted that a recent statement made by a State Minister referring to German dictator Adolf Hitler was not a collective stance.

Government spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella told Colombo Gazette that the reference to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Adolf Hitler was a personal opinion of one single ruling party Parliamentarian.

He reiterated that the comment was not the Government’s collective stance and should not be construed as the Government’s perspective.

The Cabinet co-spokesman said the personal opinions of all 225 members of Parliament cannot be taken seriously, as those are personal views.

Minister Rambukwella further said he believes this will not create further friction with the German representative in Sri Lanka.

State Minister of Vehicle Regulation and Bus Transport Service Dilum Amunugama had recently told a media briefing that 6.9 million people voted for the President to act like Hitler.

He further said the reason the Government is getting criticized is because the President is not acting like a dictator.

Responding to his statement, German Ambassador to Sri Lanka Holger Seubert pointed out that Hitler was not a role model for any politician.

“I’m hearing claims that a ‘Hitler” could be beneficial to Sri Lanka. Let me remind those voices that Adolf Hitler was responsible for human suffering and despair beyond imagination, with millions of deaths. Definitely no role model for any politician,” he tweeted. (Colombo Gazette)