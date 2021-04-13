Four in car involved in reckless driving on Southern Expressway arrested

Four passengers of a car that was seized for reckless driving on the Southern Expressway, have been arrested by the Police.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said a special Police team was deployed to arrest the four passengers of the car.

He said the driver of the car was arrested by the Expressway Traffic Police Division for driving in a reckless manner, with the passengers seated on the windows of the car.

The driver of the car has been remanded till the 22nd of April after being produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

DIG Ajith Rohana said four other people who had travelled in the car at the time of the arrest have been identified.

The Police have traced their names and addresses, while a special Police team was deployed to apprehend them today.

The Police Spokesman said the registered owner of the vehicle had appeared before the Expressway Traffic Police Division to record a statement yesterday.

According to the owner, the vehicle had been sold to another individual, but the transaction had not been conducted according to the law.

DIG Ajith Rohana said therefore, the Expressway Traffic Police Division will file charges against the registered owner of the vehicle as well.

He said the new owner of the vehicle had failed to appear before the Police to record a statement over the incident.

The Police Spokesman measures will be taken to record a statement from the individual soon.

The Expressway Traffic Police Unit is conducting further investigations in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)