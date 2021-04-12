Police launch surveillance operations at public places

The Police have launched surveillance operations at public places where New Year events are scheduled to be held.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said organisers of Sinhala and Tamil New Year events must obtain prior approval from the health authorities and the Police.

He said any New Year event held without the necessary approvals will be illegal.

The Police have been instructed to take action against the organisers of such events, and against the participants too, he said.

The Police Spokesman further said a special plan has also been launched at public places to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the country.

DIG Ajith Rohana cautioned that the risk of the coronavirus still prevails in the country.

He said the public must take necessary precautions to prevent the further spread of the virus.

DIG Ajith Rohana therefore urged the public to wear face masks at public places and while travelling on public transportation.

Meanwhile, round the clock operations are underway pertaining to motor traffic offences.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the operations has been launched to detect drunk and reckless drivers during this period.

The Police Spokesman called on the public to extend their support and cooperation to the Police with regard to the special operations launched for the festive season. (Colombo Gazette)