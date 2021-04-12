Illegal distillery in Jaffna guest house raided

An illegal distillery operated at a guest house in Jaffna has been raided by the Jaffna Divisional Crime Detective Bureau.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the illegal distillery had been operated within the guest house located on Hospital Road in Jaffna.

He said a 48-year-old suspect from Mallakam has been arrested following the raid.

DIG Rohana said officials had seized forty-seven 750ml bottles of illicit liquor, 662 180ml bottles, 3000 litres of illicit liquor brewed at the distillery, and a stock of labels for the product.

He said the suspect will be produced before the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)