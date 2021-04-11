Sri Lanka Air Force swimmer crosses the Palk Strait in record time

Air Force swimmer Roshan Abeysundara crossed the Palk Strait in a record time of 28 hours and 19 mins and 43 seconds today.

He set a new Asian record by breaking S. Kumar Anandan’s 50-year-old record set in 1971 when he swam the Palk Strait in 51 hours.

He swam across the Palk strait from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Danushkodi in India and back.

Abeysundara had earlier set a new record by swimming a 25Km distance from Matara to Koggala on January 3, 2021 clocking a time of 10 hours and 37 minutes and went on to renew the record by swimming a distance of 49Km from Matara to Hikkaduwa and back to Unawatuna on 27 February 2021 with a timing of 23 hours and 10 minutes.

Roshan Abeysundara is a Level III swimming instructor affiliated to the American Swimming Coaches Association and has undergone training from the legendary Julian Bolling. He is also an experienced life guard who has obtained the Level II standard from Sri Lanka Life Saving (SLSS), the National body for Life Saving and water safety related activities in Sri Lanka.

Born in 1989 in the southern coastal city of Talalla, Abeysundara is a born swimmer whose forte is open water swimming. He entered competitive swimming as a schoolboy at the Matara Central College.

