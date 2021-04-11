Special Iftar buffet at Curry Leaf, Hilton Colombo

The Curry Leaf Restaurant at Hilton Colombo is preparing a culinary festival this Iftar season with an array of Middle–Eastern cuisine.

The promotion will run for a month starting 12th of April with the dinner buffet opening at 6pm for guests to break fast.

Furthermore, a prayer room will be available upon request.

Priced at Rs 2888nett per person, the Iftar buffet includes dishes required to break fast from Moroccan dates on the table to congee and condiments, home-made falooda and juices to a selection of short eats, appetizers and salads which include a classic Lebanese hummus, Babaganoush, Fattoush and Falafel to name a few. The menu will also feature a carvery with the chef’s special of the day and a variety of hot dishes like biryanis, kebabs etc and a delightful collection of desserts. The buffet is on nightly until midnight.

In addition to the restaurant offering, a special curated Iftar menu consisting Iftar sawan options to share for four or more and an extensive selection of appetizing dishes are available on www.shop.hiltoncolombo1.com for take-away and *free delivery (*terms & conditions apply).

For restaurant reservations and more details, please call the F&B Reservations Desk on +94 11 2492492.