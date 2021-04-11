Police issue special circular after gross violation of health guidelines

The Police Headquarters has issued a special circular to all Police stations after health guidelines issued to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were found to be grossly violated by the public.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that under the circular, special operations will be launched from today (Sunday) to take action on those found to be violating the health guidelines.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that policemen deployed to inspect shops, public transport and other locations, found that the health guidelines issued by the Health Ministry to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were being grossly violated.

He said that most people were found not wearing face masks or maintaining social distancing.

The Police Spokesman also said that hotels and other institutions were not closely following the health guidelines.

As a result the special circular has been issued for the Police to take appropriate action. (Colombo Gazette)