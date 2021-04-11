Myanmar military kill dozens of protesters in Bago

More than 80 people have been killed by Myanmar security forces in a crackdown on a protest in the city of Bago, activists say.

The military is reported to have taken away the bodies of those killed, and the true number of deaths may never be accurately established.

Witnesses told local media that soldiers had used heavy weapons and had shot at anything that moved.

More than 600 people have been killed since last month’s military coup.

The military has resorted to increasing levels of violence to maintain its grip on power.