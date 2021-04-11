Maharagama cancer hospital Director passed away

Dr. Wasantha Dissanayake, the Director of the Maharagama cancer hospital, better known as the Apeksha Hospital, passed away today.

He was 58-year-old at the time of his death.

Dr. Wasantha Dissanayake was receiving treatment at the Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital at the time of his death.

He had been suffering from a heart condition and was admitted to hospital several days ago.

The remains of Dr Wasantha Dissanayake have been placed at his residence in Pannipitiya and the final rites will take place on 13th April. (Colombo Gazette)