Rohitha says Mahinda was the father of a nation

Rohitha Rajapaksa, son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, says his father was the father of a nation.

The young Rajapaksa said this in a tweet wishing his brother Namal Rajapaksa for his birthday today.

“When our father became the father of a nation, you took upon a role beyond our eldest brother. You became a second father to @YoshithaR and me; our protector and mentor. You are now ‘Loku Thaththi’ to my son,” Rohitha Rajapaksa tweeted.

Mahinda Rajapaksa was President of Sri Lanka from 2005 to 2015.

Under Rajapaksa’s political leadership the military defeated the LTTE after nearly 30 years of war. (Colombo Gazette)