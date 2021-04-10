Puttalam woman killed by husband and body dumped under the bed

A woman was murdered by her husband in Puttalam and her body was found dumped under the bed.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the 29-year-old woman was killed using a pole.

Her husband had murdered her following a dispute between the two.

The Police Spokesman said that the body was later wrapped in sacks and placed under the bed.

He said the Police had found the body after a complaint was received this morning.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the 35-year-old husband of the victim was to transfer the body to another location before it was discovered by the Police

Last month the Police said that there was a significant increase in domestic violence in Sri Lanka.

DIG Ajith Rohana had said most incidents had been reported from the Central Hills and surrounding estate areas.

The Police Spokesman urged those facing domestic violence and couples with issues to reach out to the Child and Women Bureau of the Police Department, in order to prevent deaths. (Colombo Gazette)