Air bubble finalised between Sri Lanka and India

By Easwaran Rutnam

India has finalised an air bubble agreement with Sri Lanka, the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation announced today (Saturday).

The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation said that all the eligible passengers will be able to travel between the two countries in the near future.

Under the air bubble agreement between the two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines into each other”s territories under restrictive conditions.

Discussions had commenced this year to resume flights between India and Sri Lanka as soon as possible under the air bubble concept.

A decision in this regard had been taken earlier this year following talks between Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga and Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay in order to boost tourism between the two countries.

India forwarded a proposal for an arrangement for an air travel bubble between the two countries.

The authorities from both counties later discussed the possibility of commencing flights under the air travel bubble concept adhering to health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Colombo Gazette)