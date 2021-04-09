Police warn of foreign employment rackets

The Police have warned of foreign employment rackets after one such racket was busted yesterday.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that they continue to receive information about such rackets.

He said that obtaining employment overseas is not easy and there is a process which needs to be followed.

The Police Spokesman also said that only registered and approved institutions can recruit people for overseas employment.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the Police had inspected an interview process conducted at a hall in Bandaragama yesterday.

It was found that people were being interviewed at the hall with the promise of being sent overseas for employment.

However, the Police had found that the entire operation was part of a racket.

He said that two suspects were arrested over the racket while 96 passports and money had also been seized. (Colombo Gazette)