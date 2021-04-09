Petition filed in SC against use of Sinopharm in Sri Lanka

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) against the use of the Sinopharm vaccine in Sri Lanka, without proper approval.

The petition filed today seeks an order preventing the Chinese manufactured coronavirus vaccine from being administered in Sri Lanka without the consent of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

The petition was filed by the People’s Movement for the Rights of Patients (PMRP).

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, State Minister Channa Jayasumana, the NMRA, health expert Dr. Palitha Abeykoon, and Attorney General Dappula de Livera, among others have been named as respondents.

The Petition calls on the respondents to immediately cease the use of the Sinopharm vaccine until proper approvals are made by the NMRA as to its effectiveness, safe and good quality.

It further urges the court to quash the purported letters of removal issued by the State Minister in respect of the members of the NMRA and the letters issued by the Health Minister on the newly appointed members to the Authority.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi yesterday assured the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will not be used on Sri Lankans until it is approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for emergency use.

A stock of 600,000 Sinopharm vaccines gifted by China arrived in Sri Lanka earlier this month.

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) commenced the vaccination of Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka using the Sinopharm vaccine on 5th April. (Colombo Gazette)