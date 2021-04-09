Organisers of Mrs. Sri Lanka told to pay for minor damages to stage

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Organisers of the Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World pageant have been instructed to pay for minor damages caused to the stage at the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre in Colombo.

The pageant which was held at the venue on Sunday (04), ended in controversy after the crowning of the winner.

It was reported that an incident had taken place backstage following the event, which had resulted in damages caused to mirrors placed backstage.

However, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nulum Pokuna Theatre, Brigadier Sujith Nalachandra told Colombo Gazette that no such mirrors were damaged as claimed.

Brigadier Balachandra said that only minor damages had been caused to the stage during the event.

He explained that as per an agreement signed with the organisers prior to hosting the event, any or all damages caused to the venue will be settled by the organisers.

The CEO of the Nulum Pokuna Theatre further said the organisers have been informed of the minor damages caused to the stage.

Brigadier Sujith Balachandra said the organisers will settle the payment for the damages as agreed to prior to the event.

During the pageant on Sunday Mrs. World 2020 Caroline Jurie had uncrowned the winner Pushpika De Silva over claims that she was divorced. She had thereafter crowned the first runner-up as the winner.

However, Pushpika issued a statement announcing that she was not a divorcee and had filed legal action against Caroline Jurie. The organisers of the event later re-crowned Pushika. (Colombo Gazette)