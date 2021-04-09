Nearly 3000 people quarantined in Jaffna

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Nearly 3000 people have been placed in quarantine following a significant increase in coronavirus infections in Jaffna.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that special attention was focused on the situation in Jaffna during a meeting of the National Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) held today.

He said a high number of Covid cases were detected in Jaffna over the last few weeks due to exit PCR tests being conducted in the area.

The Army Commander said following the tests nearly 3000 people from Jaffna were placed in quarantine in order to contain the spread of the virus.

General Shavendra Silva said as a result, the situation in Jaffna is expected to be contained over the next four to five days.

He said the NOCPC believes the spread of COVID-19 will be completely contained over the next few days.

Several areas in Jaffna were placed under isolation recently after Covid infections saw a rapid increase.

Health authorities said that the main Jaffna bus stand and several roads around the Jaffna town had been shut.

Local officials had also banned weddings, gatherings and other events in Jaffna until further notice.

Restrictions had also been imposed on the number of people attending funerals in Jaffna.

Local officials said that restrictions had also been imposed on unnecessary movements by the public in Jaffna.

However, some of the restrictions were lifted yesterday with the main bus stand in Jaffna also being reopened. (Colombo Gazette)