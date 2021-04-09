Expack celebrates its women at workplace and calls for gender diversity

Celebrating the ever inspiring contribution and enthusiasm of women in its workplace, Sri Lanka’s premier sustainable packaging solutions provider Expack Corrugated Cartons held an event at its state-of-the-art factory premises in Kelaniya during the week in view of the International Women’s Day last month.

Expack recognized and commemorated their fine achievements, highlighting their impressive drive and high spirits towards sharing ideas and knowledge among fellow employees. ‘Their entrepreneurial mindset and attitude goes beyond the norms and is well commendable,’ said Azhar Sheriff, Head of HR and Compliance- Expack Corrugated Cartons.

‘This is very impressive in comparison to their male counterparts. We’ve witnessed numerous such thoughts and contributions with our open door policy. We encourage and place high emphasis towards fostering a culture that embraces women empowerment, inclusivity, diversity and equity. We look forward to having more women onboard and challenge the status quo in a traditionally male dominated industry sector,’ he added.

Gender diversity is very important irrespective of the nature of the business and industry, and today many companies of different sizes and types see this as a fundamental need; to close the gender gaps and have a healthy and equal or adequate representation of women at its workplaces. Expack is one such company and has a zero tolerance policy towards gender discrimination. The men and women at Expack are respected, rewarded and compensated equally, with the leadership encouraging a wider acceptance that women and their strengths are a key pillar in the both the company’s as well as the overall economy’s growth and success.

With over 300 employees from diverse backgrounds, Expack believes in promoting policies and strategy that provides a platform which respects and includes the voice of each and everyone irrespective of their religion, ethnicity, age, gender, sexual orientation, norms and beliefs.

Expack was recognized as one of Sri Lanka’s best workplaces for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and also one of Asia’s best workplaces for 2019 and 2020 by Great Place to Work Institute. Expack believes having a stimulating environment that brings out the best of oneself.

Expack is an ISO 9001-2015 and ISO 14001-2015 certified corrugated carton manufacturer in Sri Lanka, and the first to be awarded WRAP certification. The company has several sustainable measures in place and plans various socially and ethically accountable activities to contribute to its society and community. Its journey towards achieving the pinnacle in excellence is well reflected in the many awards received, including NCE Export Awards, NBE Awards, Lanka Star Awards, Sri Lanka CSR Award and CNCI Achiever Awards.