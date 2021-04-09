Another 128 people found to be infected in Jaffna

Another 128 people have been found to be infected with the coronavirus in Jaffna, officials said today.

Officials said that the 128 people were detected following PCR tests conducted in Jaffna.

The 128 people were among 343 people found to be infected with the virus over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of the 343 infections, 34 are Sri Lankans who returned from overseas, and the rest are from various parts of the country, including Jaffna, Colombo and Gampaha.

Several areas in Jaffna were placed under isolation recently after Covid infections saw a rapid increase.

Health authorities said that the main Jaffna bus stand and several roads around the Jaffna town had been shut.

Local officials had also banned weddings, gatherings and other events in Jaffna until further notice.

Restrictions had also been imposed on the number of people attending funerals in Jaffna.

Local officials said that restrictions had also been imposed on unnecessary movements by the public in Jaffna.

However, some of the restrictions were lifted yesterday with the main bus stand in Jaffna also being reopened. (Colombo Gazette)