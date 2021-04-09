Advanced Level exam postponed to October

The GCE Advanced Level Examination, which was scheduled to be held in August 2021, has been postponed, the Ministry of Education said.

Education Minister Professor G.L. Peiris said the examination will be held from the 4th to the 30th of October.

He further said that the grade five scholarship examination will be held on the 3rd of October.

Minister Peiris also announced that the GCE Ordinary Level Examination will be held during the last week of January 2022.

The Minister announced the new schedule during a media briefing held at the Education Ministry in Battaramulla today. (Colombo Gazette)