Two suspects arrested in Oluvil for promoting extremism among students

Two suspects have been arrested in Oluvil in the East for promoting extremism among students.

The Police said that the suspects had mainly held private tuition classes for students who sat for the G.C.E Ordinary Level examinations.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the suspects are aged 30 and 39 years old.

The two suspects were arrested by the Police Terrorist Investigations Division (TID).

DIG Ajith Rohana said that investigations had revealed that during the classes the two suspects had promoted the recruitment drive of foreign terrorist organisations.

He said that the suspects had been conducting the classes in the year 2018.

It was also revealed that the suspects had made physical training mandatory for the students and those who refused to comply were assaulted.

The students who were assaulted have been identified and are to be produced before a Judicial Medical Officer (JMO).

A number of suspects have been arrested in the recent past as part of ongoing investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks. (Colombo Gazette)