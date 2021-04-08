Pramodya and Kaluwitharana in new cricket selection committee

Pramodya Wickramasinghe and Romesh Kaluwitharana have been included in a new selection committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Former fast bowler Pramodya Wickramasinghe has been appointed as the Chairman of the selection committee.

Romesh Kaluwitharana, a former wicket-keeper and opening batsman, is part of the six member committee.

Others in the committee are Hemantha Wickramaratne, Varuna Waragoda, S. H. U Karnain and B.A. Thilaka Nilmini Gunarathne.

The six member committee has been ratified by Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)