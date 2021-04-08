Parliament sittings temporarily suspended following uproar

Parliament sittings were temporarily suspended today following an uproar over the removal of Ranjan Ramanayake’s Parliament seat.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) protested over the removal of Ramanayake from Parliament.

Opposition MPs wore black arm bands to voice their objection to the decision taken by the Speaker to remove MP Ramanayake’s Parliamentary seat.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa accused Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena of being part of a conspiracy to remove Ramanayake from Parliament.

The Speaker announced yesterday that MP Ramanayake’s seat has been rendered vacant following his conviction on charges of contempt of Court.

The Supreme Court sentenced Ranjan Ramanayake to four years rigorous imprisonment over the charges.

The Court of Appeal thereafter rejected a petition filed by Ramanayake seeking an order to prevent the removal of his Parliament seat.

Based on the Court order, the Speaker announced that Ramanayake’s seat has become vacant, and the Chairman of the National Election Commission has been informed in this regard.

Meanwhile, the National Election Commission announced today that SJB member Ajith Mannapperuma will be named to fill the seat left vacant by Ranjan Ramanayake.

The Commission said a gazette in this regard will be published today. (Colombo Gazette)