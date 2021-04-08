Mallika Hemachandra Jewellers unveils celebratory Avurudu promotion

Celebrating Avurudu (Sri Lankan New Year season), Mallika Hemachndra Jewellers (MHJ), the leader in timeless, exquisitely crafted jewellery in Sri Lanka announced a series of seasonal promotions themed ‘Hondama Jewellery for the Hondama Nekatha’ (precious jewellery for the most auspicious time) to cater to customers.

“Last year, we witnessed somewhat of muted Avurudu celebrations with the onset of the pandemic. Hence, this year we hope to encourage people to celebrate the festive season, and usher in hope, wellbeing and happiness with our ‘Hondama Jewellery for the Hondama Nekatha’ promotion. As part of the promotion, we are also introducing an iconic and traditional ‘PethiMaala’, a 22kt designer gold chain collection, alongside our ‘Liyawela’ Collection with a range of new designs, and the Diamond Fan Collection with more exquisite designs,” commented Chamindri Hemachandra, Managing Director, MHJ.

MHJ unveils fresh ‘Pethi Maala’and ‘Liawela’ Collections

The 22 karat gold ‘Pethi Maalaya’ brings out the traditions closely associated with Avurudu, with the intricate designs and elegance found in its simplicity. The 22 karat gold ‘Liyawela’ collection presents a harmonious mélange of the traditional and modern, with a range of pendants, bangles and ear studs.

Diamond Fan Collection

The exclusive Diamond Fan Collection is comprised of 18 karat rose gold, yellow gold and white gold designer pieces embedded with diamonds. The collection is accompanied by a range of pendants and ear studs suited for any occasion.

MHJ Signature Bangles Collection

Adding glamour to the season, MHJ is also presenting a wide collection of signature broad bangles and designer bangles. Customers can buy these bangles on installments plans by just committing to pay Rs 3,700 per month.

Designer Chains

In addition to these exclusive collections, MHJ introduced a brand new, affordable and fashionable collection of designer chains. The 22 karat designer chain prices start from Rs 20,000, while gold chains will be sold at only the market gold rate.

MHJ offers the best price for old gold

MHJ also offers Rs.97,000/- per sovereign for old gold. Hence, this season customers who visit MHJ stores can trade their old jewellery and purchase more fashionable pieces to celebrate Avurudu in style.

MHJ presents Avurudu discounts and installment payment plans

The iconic jeweller will offer up to 40% discounts on its range of jewellery during the New Year season, and has tied up with 14 banks to offer installment payment plans up to 60 months. The promotions will last until 30th April.

Customers can reach MHJ on 0112688531 or visit any MHJ store located in Horton Place, Col 7, Nugegoda, Majestic City, Liberty Plaza, K-Zone Ja-Ela, Kandy City Center or Ward City Gampaha for more inquiries.

MHJ web store and on-time delivery

Customers can now conveniently visit the MHJ web store (www.mallikahemachandra.com) to browse for and select their favourite pieces of jewellery. MHJ’s delivery team delivers the jewelery on time within the Western province.

First incorporated in 1968, Mallika Hemachandra Jewellers has become a legendary name in the jewellery industry in Sri Lanka. The Company’s core pillars are quality, design capability, inimitability and innovation. MHJ has triumphed in the country’s jewellery industry since the beginning and crafted a name that has become a point of reference for innovative designs and craftsmanship.