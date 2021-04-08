Gazette issued appointing Ajith Mannapperuma as MP

A gazette notice has been issued appointing Ajith Mannapperuma as a member of Parliament from the Gampaha District.

Mannapperuma, a member of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), replaces Ranjan Ramanayake who lost his seat in Parliament.

The gazette notice signed by the Election Commission states that the Secretary General of Parliament has informed the Election Commission that a vacancy has occurred in the membership of the Ninth Parliament after Ranjan Leo Sylvester Ramanayake ceased to be a Member of Parliament.

Accordingly, Mannapperuma had got the next highest preferential votes from the Gampaha District after Ramanayake and has been appointed as a Parliamentarian.

Parliament sittings were temporarily suspended today following an uproar over the removal of Ranjan Ramanayake’s Parliament seat.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya protested over the removal of Ramanayake from Parliament.

Opposition MPs wore black arm bands to voice their objection to the decision taken by the Speaker to remove MP Ramanayake’s Parliamentary seat.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa accused Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena of being part of a conspiracy to remove Ramanayake from Parliament.

The Speaker announced yesterday that MP Ramanayake’s seat has been rendered vacant following his conviction on charges of contempt of Court.

The Supreme Court sentenced Ranjan Ramanayake to four years rigorous imprisonment over the charges.

The Court of Appeal thereafter rejected a petition filed by Ramanayake seeking an order to prevent the removal of his Parliament seat. (Colombo Gazette)