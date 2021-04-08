Four, including 3 in Colombo contract Covid variants

Four people, including three people in Colombo, have been found to be infected with two different variants of the coronavirus.

The Sri Jayawardenapura University said three persons infected with the coronavirus variant from Denmark were detected from Colombo.

The University further said that one person infected with the COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom was found at a quarantine centre.

The new variant of Covid-19 belonging to the B.1.1.7 lineage found in the United Kingdom, was first detected in parts of Sri Lanka in February.

Thereafter, the South African variant of the coronavirus was detected in Sri Lanka in March.

The detections were announced by Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of the Sri Jayewardenepura University, Dr. Chandima Jeewandara.

The Covid-19 variant from Denmark is the latest variant of the virus to be detected in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)