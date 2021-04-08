Crime network with overseas links busted

A crime network with overseas links has been busted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said a suspect was arrested for the possession of Rs. 136 million that had been deposited to his bank account by an overseas source.

He said the suspect who is a 27-year-old resident from the Dharmarama area in Ratmalana was arrested by the CID yesterday.

Investigations have revealed that the money found in the bank account of the suspect had been transferred by an individual named Dharmasiri Perera, who had committed various crimes in Sri Lanka and had fled overseas.

The Rs. 136 million found in the possession of the suspect, is reportedly a part of Rs. 490 million that had been transferred by Perera to conduct his various criminal activities in Sri Lanka.

DIG Ajith Rohana said Rs. 49 million from the amount had been seized after apprehending another individual for the possession of the illegal money recently.

The suspect arrested earlier has been remanded under the Prevention of Money laundering Act.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the man arrested by TID yesterday is said have obtained another portion of the Rs. 490 million sent by Perera.

The suspect is to be charged for offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Police Spokesman said suspects who have sought refuge overseas are attempting to use people in Sri Lanka to operate their various criminal activities in the country.

DIG Rohana said the CID is conducting further investigations into such incidents. (Colombo Gazette)