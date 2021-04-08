Chamal apologises for his behaviour after calling Fonseka a donkey

Former Speaker Chamal Rajapaksa today apologised after calling former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka a donkey during a war of words in Parliament.

Fonseka initially accused Rajapaksa of removing him from Parliament in 2010.

The former Army Commander had lost his Parliament seat in 2010 after a military court sentenced him to jail for 30 months.

Rajapaksa, who was the Speaker at the time, rejected the claim and said that he took steps to bring Fonseka to Parliament.

A heated exchange of words later took place with Rajapaksa being heard calling Fonseka a donkey.

“Donkey? You are the donkey,” Rajapaksa said after Fonseka had called him a donkey.

Fonseka had continued to make allegations against Rajapaksa during the tense situation which erupted over the removal of the Parliament seat of Samagi Jana Balawegaya member Ranjan Ramanayake.

Chamal Rajapaksa was heard telling Fonseka to come outside and face him.

When Parliament sittings resumed after being temporarily suspended the former Speaker made a formal apology over his conduct.

He said that he wanted to apologise if he hurt the feelings of anyone as a result of the things he said. (Colombo Gazette)