Caroline and Chula granted bail

Reigning Mrs. World Caroline Jurie and former model Chula Padmendra who were arrested earlier today, have been released on Police bail.

The Cinnamon Gardens Police said the two women were arrested this afternoon over the incident that occurred at the Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World pageant held in Colombo on Sunday.

They said however, Caroline Jurie and Chula Padmendra were released on Police bail this evening.

The two women, pageant winner Pushpika De Silva, and the National Director for Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World Chandimal Jayasinghe had arrived at the Cinnamon Gardens Police station today to record statements over the incident.

Jayasinghe said Jurie had refused to issue a public apology to Pushpika on the incident, while Pushpika had refused to accept a written apology from the two women.

Thereafter, Caroline Jurie and Chula Padmendra were arrested by the Cinnamon Gardens Police.

The Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World Pageant ended in controversy on Sunday night after Jurie uncrowned the winner of the pageant, Pushpika De Silva and crowned the first runner-up.

Jurie’s actions, which were supported by Chula Padmendra, had been carried out based on allegations that Pushpika was a divorcee, and hence is not eligible to contest the pageant as per the regulations.

However, Pushpika had revealed she was not a divorcee and had initiated legal action against the two women, after which she was re-crowned by the organisers of the pageant. (Colombo Gazette)