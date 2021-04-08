Another 54 people test positive for Covid in Colombo

Another 54 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Colombo, officials said today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said they were among 221 infected individuals detected in the 24-hour period ending at 06am today.

The Centre said 46 infected people were also detected from Jaffna, 29 from Ratnapura, 16 from Kandy, and 12 from Kalutara.

The remaining infections were reported form the Gampaha (02), Kurunegala (02), Galle (08), Matara (05), Ampara (02), Kegalle (01, Matale (01), Hambantota (02), Batticaloa (01), Monaragala (03), and Kilinochchi (06) areas.

Thirty-one infected people were identified as Sri Lankans who had returned from overseas.

The detections were made after the health authorities conducted 6,591 PCR tests yesterday.

Sri Lanka has reported 93,992 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with 90, 916 recoveries, and 2, 485 people under medical care.

The NOCPC said 10,547 people are undergoing quarantine at 102 Government operated quarantine centres located across the country.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increased to 591, after three more deaths were reported yesterday.

The victims have been identified as residents of Hettipola, Homagama, and Thanamalvila. (Colombo Gazette)