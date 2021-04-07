The Kingsbury unveils ‘Tenku’ with Japanese master chef at helm

The Kingsbury Colombo, known as one of the city’s most indulgent dining destinations, unveiled its newest culinary venture, the ‘Tenku’ Japanese restaurant, at the Hotel’s rooftop. With internationally experienced Japanese Master Chef Toshiyuki Okabe at the helm, the restaurant promises a wide range of authentic dishes and beverages not currently available in Colombo, including the largest collection of Sakes in the city.

Serving the most genuine cuisine from the land of the rising sun, and boasting panoramic views of Colombo below, the restaurant is aptly named ‘Tenku’, translating to ‘sky’ in Japanese. An abundance of dishes and beverages await patrons, in the ultimate tribute to authentic Japanese fare, on several sensory levels.

The items on offer, specially curated by Chef Okabe, include all-time favourites from Japan, as well as the largest selection of sushi and sashimi, comprising more than 50 varieties; a special menu at the private Teppanyaki room; and an a la carte menu with an extensive range of dishes comprising of Yakitori, Takoyaki, Okonmiyaki, Donburi, Katsu, Teriyaki, Yakitori, Ramen, and much more. More specifically, patrons can enjoy items such as Seared Sake Sashimi, Nigiri Matsu, Tori Teri Don, Shio Ramen, and the ever-popular Wagyu Strip Lion, just to name a few. In addition, a true Sake experience can be enjoyed, with the expert Sake sommelier on hand.

Commenting on the launch of the new restaurant and his vision for The Kingsbury, Rohan Karr, Managing Director – Hayleys Leisure, said, “The hospitality industry and the country have faced uncertain times amidst the pandemic. However, despite the challenges, The Kingsbury strives to consistently provide quality experiences and dining options to our guests, coupled with the highest standards in service. The introduction of the Tenku Japanese restaurant is our next step in continuing this mission, further strengthened by bringing in a Japanese Master Chef with an international background. We are glad to have Chef Toshiyuki Okabe in the Kingsbury team, and look forward to giving Colombo a unique and indulgent culinary experience.”

Bringing with him a wealth of knowledge, the Japanese Master Chef with over 20 years of experience, has served in a number of star-class international hotels. These include the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, The Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, and the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, among others. Adding to his remarkable resume, Chef Okabe has also created Japanese masterpieces for celebrities from Hollywood to Bollywood. His impressive list of guests includes actors such as John Travolta of “Grease”, “Pulp Fiction” and “Saturday Night Fever” fame; Bollywood superstar Shah Ruk Khan, and Indian actor/singer Tiger Shroff.

Chef Okabe aims to offer Japanese cuisine in an exciting and diverse manner. Delighted to be in Sri Lanka, he looks forward to sharing the unique tastes of his homeland with the people of this country. “My inspiration has always been my colleagues,” Okabe says, adding that he finds Sri Lankans very kind and polite, and is eager to work with the talented Kingsbury team at the new Tenku restaurant.

Prior reservations are recommended; please call +94 (0) 77 108 7720. The Kingsbury Colombo adheres to stringent safety protocols, having received the ‘Safe and Secure Tourism’ Compliance Certificate from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority in 2020.