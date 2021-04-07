Shani Abeysekera further remanded

Former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Shani Abeysekera has been further remanded till the 21st of April 2021.

Abeysekera was further remanded along with two other suspects by the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court today.

The trio had been remanded over allegations they provided false evidence in connection to an incident involving firearms which led to the arrest of former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vass Gunawardena.

Abeysekera was arrested by the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) in July 2020 on charges of fabricating evidence linked to the case.

Abeysekera was placed at the Mahara Prison, during which he had contracted the coronavirus in November 2020 and was transferred to the Galella COVID treatment facility in Polonnaruwa.

Abeysekera was later transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Mulleriyawa after concerns were raised over him being held at the treatment facility and not a hospital.

He has since been remanded by the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court over the case. (Colombo Gazette)