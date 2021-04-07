Restrictions relaxed as numbers decline

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Government says certain coronavirus related restrictions have been relaxed as there is a decline in the number of daily infections.

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics, and COVID Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle told Colombo Gazette that Sri Lanka is currently reporting within 200 Covid cases on a daily basis.

Stating that this was a significant decrease, Dr. Fernandopulle clarified that the reduction was not due to less PCR tests being conducted by the health authorities.

She said PCR tests are gradually reduced in parallel to the decreasing infection rate.

The State Minister said therefore, fresh guidelines have been issued for the New Year to be strictly followed by the public.

The guidelines for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year were issued last week (03), and it consists of various restrictions, including those placed on some Avurudu games.

The fresh guidelines also include instructions on regulations that have been relaxed, including certain quarantine procedures, in view of the festive season.

No travel restrictions have been enforced during this period, but large gatherings have been prohibited to ensure there is no spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)