Ranjan Ramanayake loses his seat in Parliament

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member Ranjan Ramanayake has lost his seat in Parliament.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced in Parliament today that the MP had lost his Parliament seat.

He further said the Secretary General of Parliament has informed the Election Commission Chairman that MP Ramanayake’s seat has become vacant.

MP Ranjan Ramanayake has lost his Parliament seat after being sentenced to prison over charges of contempt of court.

The Supreme Court sentenced the SJB MP to four years rigorous imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal recently rejected a petition filed by MP Ranjan Ramanayake seeking an order to prevent him from losing his Parliament Seat.

However, Opposition and SJB Leader Sajith Premadasa informed Parliament yesterday that the MP will file an appeal with the Supreme Court in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)