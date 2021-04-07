Public urged to strictly follow guidelines during New Year

The public have been urged to strictly follow the health guidelines during the New Year festive season.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said people must adhere to the guidelines and all quarantine regulations at all times in order to celebrate a healthy and peaceful New Year.

He urged the public to wear face masks and maintain social distancing at all times in public places.

DIG Ajith Rohana further called on the public to remain vigilant of road accidents.

He pointed out that a high number of accidents are reported during the festive season.

The Police Spokesman requested the public to take all necessary precautions to avoid becoming a victim of a road accident during this period. (Colombo Gazette)