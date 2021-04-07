Mrs. World recognises and congratulates new Mrs. Sri Lanka

The Mrs. World international body has recognised and congratulated new Mrs. Sri Lanka Pushpika De Silva.

On the official Mrs. World Facebook page, the world body said “Congratulations to the new Mrs. Sri Lanka World.”

Pushpika De Silva was re-crowned as Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World as being separated from her husband or being a single mother does not disqualify her, organisers said today.

Chandimal Jayasinghe, the National Director for Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World told reporters today that he was informed by the world body that the contestant can be disqualified if she was divorced before the final of the local pageant.

“Being separated is not a reason given to disqualify a contestant,” he said.

Pushpika was announced as the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World pageant that was held at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo on Sunday.

However, the pageant ended in controversy after reigning Mrs. World Caroline Jurie announced that Pushpika has been disqualified as she was divorced, and that it was against the regulations for such a contestant to participate.

She thereafter removed the crown from Pushpika and crowned the first runner-up as the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World pageant.

Pushpika then filed a complaint against Caroline Jurie at the Cinnamon Gardens Police.

Caroline Jurie and other parties involved in the controversy recorded statements at the Cinnamon Gardens Police today. (Colombo Gazette)