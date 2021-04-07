Hilton Colombo offers an attractive Avurudu Getaway room package

The Sinhala and Tamil New Year is around the corner and Hilton Colombo is offering a special room package with fun activities for the entire family. This ‘Avurudu Getaway Package’ provides every reason to spend Avurudu in the heart of the city, and not go out-of-Colombo. The package priced at Rs 9888 nett per night per person on double sharing is valid during the month of April and there will be a host of value additions and activities from 9th to 17th of April during your stay. Families with two children below 5 years sharing with parents stay free and 6- 12 years enjoy a 50% saving during this period.

The package includes complimentary breakfast and dinner for two at Graze Kitchen, 25% savings on food at any restaurant during lunch, complimentary bottle of local spirits at SunsetBlu and if you choose to stay over a weekend, you can enjoy live entertainment at SunsetBlu. To burn off a few Avurudu Calories, the gym is also free to use for 1 hour along with an instructor for a personal workout session. A date with the chef is also included where adults receive the opportunity to participate in a personalized cookery demonstration. Furthermore, a yacht experience is available at an additional fee of Rs 6500 nett per person which includes 5 hours of sailing.

A load of fun awaits children with daily activities lined up to keep them busy. These activities include an ‘Avurudu Uthsawaya’ with games and activities, zumba, Kokis making with the chef, ballroom dancing, kids yoga, robotics, craft making and squash lessons.

One does not have to miss out on Auvurudu traditions as guests will be able to participate in the traditional milk boiling ceremony, raban playing and enjoy sweetmeats on the 14th of April at the lobby. Visit www.shop.hiltoncolombo1.com for special treats during the festive season, including exquisite sweetmeats and hampers. For more information and bookings, please contact Room Reservations on 2492492.