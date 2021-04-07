France Education Grant 2021

Study Engineering – Business – Bio Tech at Leading Grande Ecoles (Leading Universities) which are funded by industry with internship and work opportunities – Apply after A/Levels

AIC Campus, the first higher educational institution in Sri Lanka to offer French higher education, is providing local students the opportunity to follow a partially-funded, world-class degree program in France in Engineering, Business, IT, and BioMedical at several of its Grande Écoles (elite schools) partners.

France is one of the Top 10 economies of the world and is home to some of the world’s leading international corporations such as Airbus, Total, Orange, LVMH, L’Oreal, and DANONE. French is the third most common business language and is widely spoken across the globe including in Canada where up to 30% of the population speaks the language. As the 4th most popular destination for international students worldwide, those who pursue their degree in France can benefit from attractive tuition rates, quality higher education, outstanding research, and development opportunities, and a greater appreciation for young talent in innovation and entrepreneurship sectors.

France has a unique education system and has built a reputation as a country where private industry plays an active role in higher education by funding a significant percentage of the student’s educational costs. France has prestigious public and private higher education institutions recognized by the state known as Grandes Écoles (elite schools) where up to 34% of international students pursue their higher education. The Grandes Écoles are funded by a Group of Companies that finances 40% of each of student’s annual training cost on education while students have to only finance the remaining 60% of their entire tuition fee. A significant feature of this approach is that the students are presented with the opportunity of obtaining internships in France and other European countries allowing them to be actively involved in practical assessments. This puts them in a better position to secure a permanent job on successful completion of their degree, resulting in the current 95% employment rate each year.

The Funded Education Program of AIC Campus presents a rare opportunity for Sri Lankan students to pursue their higher education in France by paying only 60% of the entire tuition fee. Students who have sat for the G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination in 2019 and 2020 are now eligible to enter for the 2021 March and September intakes to pursue their dreams of a partially-funded, world-class degree program in Engineering, Business, IT and BioMedical study areas. The Grande Écoles of AIC Campus includes Grande Écoles in Engineering (ESIGELEC Graduate School of Engineering, EPF School of Engineering and ESTP School of Engineering), Grande Écoles in Biomedical Sciences (Sup ‘biotech Specialized School of Biotechnology) and Grande Écoles in Business and Management (Montpellier Business School, Rennes School of Engineering and IPAC Business School). The minimum requirement for eligibility is 3 Passes at the A/L examination while the selection process is based on spot interviews that take into account the student’s education level, extracurricular activities, speaking ability, presenting ability and commitment for studies.

AIC Campus is a leader in transnational education, established with a vision to provide affordable and quality higher education opportunities for students in Sri Lanka and Maldives. With modern campuses centrally-located in Colombo, Kandy and Jaffna, AIC Campus brings the world’s most recognized universities to Sri Lanka allowing students to pursue a wide variety of university degrees of their choice in Sri Lanka at a fraction of the cost of doing the same degree overseas. AIC Campus offers global university transfer programs, degree completion programs and direct placements to leading universities in USA, Canada, France, UK, Germany, Belarus, Australia and Malaysia.

